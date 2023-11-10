Radu Dragusin’s goal gave three points to the rossoblù team. The comment of the Genoa coach at the end of Luigi Ferraris’ victory against Hellas Verona

Il Genoa returned to victory after the misstep of Unipol Domus. Al Luigi Ferraris, Alberto’s team Gilardino he beat theHellas Verona thanks to Radu’s first goal in Serie A Drăguşin. The rossoblù now rise to 14 points in the standings and will be able to experience a happy stop for the national teams. Second clean sheet at home and another victory at Ferraris, rossoblù fort: “Our fans are always amazingthey support us and give us a big hand and the boys feel this – Alberto began Gilardino to the microphones of Dazn – The difficulty coefficient was very high. We met one injured team and we expected a show of pride from Verona. We did well, to suffer, in taking the lead and in creating the conditions to be able to double. In the end we were good at sacrificing ourselves in the defensive phase. This shows the strength of the collective“.

“We hope to have Retegui with Frosinone”

The rossoblù coach then spoke about the injured. Genoa hopes to have Mateo as soon as possible Retegui: “We hope to recover some players. Mateo is dealing with this problem, we hope that can recover for Frosinone“, Alberto then added Gilardino. Finally, special mention for Strootman e Badeljlights of the midfield: “Kevin and Milan bring experience and tactical and technical intelligence. They must have players with different characteristics around them to have the right balance. I’m happy with them, I congratulate them like all the boys”.