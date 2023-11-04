Sunday afternoon at the Unipol Domus match between two teams returning from two consecutive successes between the championship and the Italian Cup

Returning to success on Salernitana, the Genoa faces the away match against Cagliari with confidence, scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 3pm and valid for the 11th matchday of Serie A.

The Griffin technician Alberto Gilardino he presented the match in the press conference, focusing on the dangers that can come from a team that has regained confidence thanks to the first victories of the season, the crazy comeback against Frosinone in the championship and that of Udine in the Italian Cup: “Winning makes you work better during the week , gives positive energy and increases enthusiasm. Now we have to give continuity, but against Cagliari it will be tough because the comeback against Frosinone will have rekindled them. The team is good, they have many options in attack with Pavoletti, Lapadula, Shomurodov, Luvumbo and Mancosu and they have an experienced coach. We will need the right mentality and a great spirit of sacrifice.”