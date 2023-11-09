The Grifone coach spoke in the press conference about tomorrow’s match at Marassi against Hellas. Out Retegui, doubt about Malinovskyj’s position

Alberto Gilardino spoke at the press conference, in view of the twelfth matchday of Serie A. His Genoa will host Hellas Verona at Marassi in a delicate match in the lower areas of the table, with three points dividing the two teams. The Grifone coach is aware of the importance of tomorrow’s match after his team’s defeat on the Cagliari pitch, and despite not recovering Retegui from the infirmary, some good news arrives.

SUL MATCH – “I told the boys that the perception and anger, the awareness of Cagliari’s defeat must be transformed into positive energy tomorrow. We must have a ferocious approach, we know we are facing a wounded team but with excellent qualities and individuality. In this They are encountering difficulties in the last period, but they are trained very well. They have to approach it in the best way. Verona are coming from a negative period of results but not of performances. In the last few games they have been able to hold their own on many occasions. They have players of important impact in terms of physical structure, they have attackers up front with various characteristics. We have to deal with it from a mental point of view in the best way.”