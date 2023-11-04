Francesco Caltagirone and Philippe Donnet

Generali, Donnet destroys the Capital Bill: “It breaks a scheme that works well”

Not that any particular haruspex skills were needed, but now the knots are starting to come home to roost. With the approval of the Capital Bill, which some wanted to rename “Caltagirone Bill” because it responds to various needs raised by the Engineer, the future of Generali changes profoundly. It is no coincidence that the Mediobanca battle was a walk in the park, with the board of directors list headed by Alberto Nagel who granted the honor of arms to the defeated while speaking of constructive dialogue with Delfin and Milleri.



But it hasn’t escaped anyone’s attention that all the troops are already preparing for the new battle of Trieste. The date marked with a red circle is April 2025. We’re 18 months away, sure, but it’s obvious that all the tension is heading towards that moment. Yesterday, almost silently, Philippe Donnet, the CEO of Generali, spoke, saying verbatim in an interview with Il Piccolo that there were “some doubts. If it were approved as it is now, it would not send a positive signal towards the market.” What’s more: it would risk disrupting a system that has worked well up to now.

The main problem obviously concerns the increased vote, an incentive given to historical shareholders to make the maintenance of the company more interesting “head” in Italy, avoiding those escapes that have characterized the recent past: Brembo, Campari, Exor and so on, these are just some of the brands that have chosen to list abroad precisely because it allows them to maintain control over a lower share, by virtue of the multiple vote.

But Donnet also speaks deliberately pro domo sua: in the Capital Bill it is claimed that the board of directors’ list presents a number of candidates equal to the number to be elected plus a third, so that the assembly can vote name by name. And the Group CEO of Generali knows that if some characters would receive a plebiscite regardless of the jacket they wear, the same would not happen with other more controversial ones. Furthermore, 20% of the seats would rightfully go to minorities, further eroding the weight of the outgoing list.

And so Donnet, who knows full well that he won but not won by a landslide at the last meeting, begins to look around hopefully for some hope. However, there is a political signal that has arrived and left everyone rather impressed: in the Senate the opposition did not vote against, but abstained. SI know that there is no great desire to fight on the matter. And many begin to tremble.

