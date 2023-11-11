Season 4 will show the most brutal Patriot who has completely lost control.

The first season of Gen V has officially ended and it will have consequences in the universe of The Boys. Gen V does not have to envy anything about the main series since it has shown that it is not a simple spin-off by offering information that will be transcendental for the future of the franchise, such as the introduction of new ways to contain superheroes through hypersonic hearing or the Dean Shetty virus. Gen V has distanced itself from The Boys and has introduced the viewer to what is about to come, with the world increasingly questioning the figure of people with powers.

At the end of Gen V you could see how Cate and Sam became the leaders of a revolution against humans on the Godolkin University campus. After freeing a small group of Supes who were tortured in the forest, Cate manipulates them all into slaughtering any humans they see. Chaos soon begins to spread.

They are only Marie, Jordan, Emma y Andre those who are trained to stop this massacre and perhaps make Cate and Sam see the error of their ways. Just when it seems like our heroes are edging closer to victory, their celebration is interrupted by a certain popular leader of The Seven, bringing with it all sorts of terrifying implications for season 4 of The Boys.

Goldokin University is stained with blood, with innocent people caught in the crossfire. Sam and Cate’s desire for violence seems to have no limits, as they have officially become as vengeful and spiteful as they once were. Dean Shetty. In the midst of this brutal scene, in which blood and death are more than guaranteed, The patriot appears on the scene with a surprise cameo that no one expected.

The leader of the Seven swoops in to survey the scene, probably used to the chaos ahead. The Patriot begins to interrogate Marie and ask her why she would betray her own kind by attacking other superheroes. Before Marie can’t even stop to think to know what to say, The Patriot directs his heat vision directly at Marie’s stomach.leaving her seriously injured.

The Patriot seen at the end of Gen V is an evil hero very different from the one seen at the beginning of The Boys. He had never really changed, but at least he was still under Vought’s yoke. After the shocking events of the third season of The Boys, where Homelander publicly executed a protester in front of a crowd of admirers, this super fascist He no longer cares in the least about his public image..

Considering that deception is always on the table in The Boys, it is possible that Vought will do its thing and make it seem that the Godolkin massacre was Marie’s fault, Jordan, Emma y Andre. As if that were not enough, it is possible that Cate and Sam were named the new best students at the university. Even after the attack The patriot Marie, she survives without really knowing how. She wakes up in a hospital room along with Andre, Jordan and Emma. How they got here is a total mystery.

The room they are in has no walls or windows, leaving anyone who saved them in complete suspense. The most plausible explanation is that Godolkin’s former Guardians are now Vought prisonersperhaps hidden in a new version of the Bosque.

