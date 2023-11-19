GEN V actor Chance Perdomo shared the story behind Jensen Ackles’ unforgettable cameo as Soldier Boy

In the first season of Gen V, the spin-off series of The Boys, actor Jensen Ackles appeared as Soldier Boy, although it was an imagined version of the character found inside the mind of Maddie Phillips’ Cate. While he is not the real Soldier Boy, the character was no less vulgar than the real character with a personality just as difficult as in The Boys.

The problem caused by Jensen Ackles’ cameo

Now one of the stars of Gen V, Chance Perdomo spoke with Variety about Ackles’ cameo as Soldier Boy and how he had improvised his performance, coming up with a wide variety of obscene phrases. Something that created great difficulty for the Gen V stars to stay in character, as Perdomo estimates that, as a result, only about 10% of the footage they filmed was usable.

“We spent a good couple of hours sitting there watching Jensen improvise the craziest, most disbursed lines to say, and I think maybe only 10% of them we managed to say with a straight face,” Perdomo said. “Excuse my French, but it was absolutely hilarious.”

In the second season of Gen V, Perdomo hopes to explore the now-shattered romantic relationship between Cate and Andre, as Andre struggles to figure out who he is (amid the pressure of following in his father’s footsteps). To become Polarys and how much of his love for Cate, who has gone over to Vought’s dark side, could have simply been her using her powers on him.

“How much can you trust his words? He doesn’t know that he hasn’t been pushed before, does he?” Perdomo said. “As his powers intensify, you can see that sometimes he can push without even talking to the person pushing him. I think she’s a mixed bag: he loves her, but I think the murky circumstances of it all are pretty tainted now. I think he might even be wondering if he really loves her or if she has pushed him to feel that way. “There are so many unanswered questions and if that thread continues to pull, I think it will lead to some great character development in season 2.”

Soldier Boy’s cameo wasn’t the first choice

Bringing in Ackles for a Soldier Boy cameo worked perfectly, given how well it was received by fans; Perdomo also said that it was perhaps his favorite cameo in the series. However, during the writing process, it was almost written that he would be someone completely different. Executive producer Eric Kripke previously revealed to Variety that the original plan was to have Taylor Lautner for the cameo, which would have revealed that Cate was a big Twilight fan who had a crush on the actor who plays Jacob Black when she was younger.

“(Ackles’) only request was, ‘I think it could be funnier.’ I was like, absolutely,” Kripke also said about what led to the improvisation. “I was going to be there, so I said, ‘I’ll be there, and you and I will just riff and riff and riff.’ We filmed so much that I would say only 10% of it is in the episode. You can’t believe how many euphemisms for masturbation we came up with. Countless, countless euphemisms. And then we played our favorites and that was the scene.”

The Boys’ fourth season is also expected to bring back Soldier Boy. Season 4 of the series will arrive on Prime Video in 2024 on a date yet to be determined.

