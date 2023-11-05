The last chapter of Gen V is now available on Amazon Prime, leaving us with a heart-stopping ending and with more questions than answers (Spoiler alert)

Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands its universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only university where students train to become the next generation of heroes, preferably for profit. You know what happens when supers turn bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding yourself and partying, these kids face explosive situations…literally. As students compete for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supers discover that something bigger and more sinister is happening at school, they are put to the test.

In the finale of the first season of Gen V, Cate and Sam turn Godolkin upside down when they decide to release the imprisoned students from the forest, and unleash a pitched battle on the campus in which the supers begin to kill everyone. who has no powers. Marie, Andre, Jordan and Emma will try to put an end to the chaos unleashed but when everything seems to be over, the appearance of Homelander offers an unexpected twist to the story. Leaving us a final scene in which our protagonists find themselves in a kind of hospital room without doors and with no idea how they got there.

To talk about everything that happened and what we can expect from the second season, Variety spoke with the co-showrunner of ‘Gen V’, Michele Fazekas, who did not offer any clues about what awaits Marie, Andre, Jordan and Emma, nor who retains them, nor for what purposes.

However, Fazekas and Gen V executive producer and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke gave some clues about where the series is headed in season two, which has already received an early renewal from Prime Video ahead of season four. Boys is released.

How did Marie survive Homelander’s attack?

Fazekas said there will be a reveal in Season 2 about what’s so special about Marie that allowed her to survive Homelander’s attack and that it wasn’t just “we need her alive, so let’s make her survive.” There is a reason. Kripke recalled that Marie is not the first superheroine to survive an attack by the leader of the seven “this has no relation to his reasons, so it is not a spoiler or anything like that, but Marie is not the first superheroine in the history of these shows that survives the Homelander explosions.”

As for the fate of Marie and her friends, Fazekas said we’ll find out in Season 2. Kripke added that it’s possible they’re with Vought, with The Boys, or somewhere else.

In the chapter we can also see how Marie leaves Cate without an arm, so this scare was also addressed during the interview, when asked if Cate will have a bionic arm in the second season, Kripke clarified that this universe is very different from other superhero universes like the MCU: “The only slippery banana of the show is the superpowers. They spend all day talking about “Iron Man” stuff and I think, but there is no one in the world who has the technological knowledge to do all that. It’s our world, it turns out there’s this blue juice that gives you powers. There are no high-tech things. So maybe with real prosthetics we can give it a hook.”

Fazekas also said that they were working on the script for the second season before the writers’ strike and that after such a long break they are now back working on the new episodes and with a general idea of ​​the series.

The first season cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi. Gen V also features Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter as guest stars, as well as Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and PJ Byrne, reprising their roles from The Boys.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters are the directors and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr as well They are executive producers of the series. Brant Engelstein, Sarah Carbeiner, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel García, Aisha Porter-Christine, Judalina Neira and Loreli Alanís serve as co-executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Gray Pictures and Original Film.

Have you already seen the last episode? What did you think of Gen V? Do you have any theories?