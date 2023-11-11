The Boys was in all respects a cross-media success: first in print, then with the advent of the award-winning series of Amazon Prime Video, improved from season to season. Now, before the arrival of the fourth of these, Amazon Prime Video gives us Gen Va series that could easily be branded (incorrectly) with the brand “teen drama with super powers“. Instead, in this review we will show you how, once again, the genius behind the production was able to create a fresh and innovative product.

Lift the veil

Marie Moreau she is a Super who was exposed to compound V by her parents who, like many others, aimed to give her a bright future, different from the one a normal black girl could be destined for. Unfortunately she wants (as often happens) that the girl finds herself discovering the initial nature of her powers in the worst possible way. To avoid spoilers, we won’t tell you what happens, but know that from that event onwards, Marie will be entrusted to social services, as will her sister.

Growing up, Marie becomes an excellent schoolgirl, to the point of being admitted to the university of Super, a place from which the future members of the 7 often emerged and from which Vought International has always drawn to have control over the most gifted. Obviously we are in an American college: here the situation immediately becomes heated, with merit systems as intermediaries challenges e social network always active.

Marie knows Emma Meyer, her roommate and other characters such as Andre Anderson (son of a former prominent member of the Super society) and Luke Riordan, apparently destined to become the new leader of the 7 once Homelander has abdicated. What Marie understands (and what she has to deal with) is that when it comes to Vought nothing is as it seemsand while we viewers are used to this (after 3 seasons of The Boys, who wouldn’t be?) she has to learn that everything holds secrets.

We stop here about the intricate and complex plot of this series, which is striking for its powerful visual impact: the production certainly didn’t waste itself, and allocated a large budget, of course, so as not to be outdone compared to the original series. Gen V intersects precisely with the second and third seasons of The Boys and follows the events in parallel.

Awareness

Marie and her companions will find themselves in a whirlwind of situations, events sometimes bigger than them, which will force them willy-nilly to grow up quickly. The protagonist will immediately discover that Evidence will not be enough to raise public awareness (sometimes even incontrovertible), but also that to have a voice you need a very different public image from that of a school girl, no matter how good she is.

Marie will have to deal with herself and others to move forward, and her journey will certainly not be painless, after all nothing is in the sick world of The Boys. In Gen V we also know Andre Andersonwho regardless of his power (that of bending and attracting metals in the style of Magneto from the X-Men), will have to learn to manage a conflict relationship with his fathera cumbersome figure in his life and beyond.

Then there is Emma Meyer, whom we mentioned above (incidentally, in this series there are characters who closely resemble the powers of Marvel’s X-Men mutants ed.) who is able to reduce herself (with quite a few problems) and that it must deal with his bodyher appearance, and the public’s opinion of her.

Side note for Jordan Leeil primo Super transgenderwhich is literally capable of become a man or a woman at any time, and has extraordinary strength and speed capabilities: here too the Gen V series takes a huge step forward and introduces a beautiful dual character, who is often conditioned by his nature and is oppressed for this, a clear criticism of the society around them (and perhaps not only theirs).

Artistically sublime

Gen V is in no way inferior to The BoysIndeed, even with only 8 episodes, the first season proves in all respects to be on par with the original series, capable of exciting and surprising us. with special effects of the highest level. There are so many things we would like to tell you about the implications of the protagonists and the choices they will make, but we can’t. This is because, in fact, Gen V is a new discovery with every episodea refined and refined product that we cannot – and do not want – ruin for you.

If like all of us you are abstinent from The Boys, this is undoubtedly the series for you. Gen V however it cannot be seen as a stand alone series, as many things require broader contextualization, and there are quite a few characters from the main series that appear in this spin off. Therefore, the risk that those who have not seen the basic series run is that of not understanding many of the events, or why a character makes certain choices.

Without the necessary background, Gen V flows, can be enjoyed without any hitches and if you decide (at your own risk) to watch it anyway, without having approached The Boys, you might fall in love with it without problems and then run to recover what you had missed. There is no doubt: this is how spin offs are created.