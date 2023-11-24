loading…

Geert Wilders, Dutch PM candidate who has 6 anti-Islam track records. Photo/REUTERS

AMSTERDAM – Geert Wilders is an anti-Islam politician who is the founder and leader of the right-wing political party PVV (Partij voor de Vrijheid).

He is now the main candidate for Prime Minister (PM) of the Netherlands after the PVV won the election.

Wilders has repeatedly made controversial statements about Islam, including comparing it to Nazism.

6 Geert Wilders’ track record of anti-Islamic actions

1. In 2004, released the film Fitna

In 2004, Wilders released a short film entitled “Fitna”, which depicted Islam as a cruel and violent religion.

The film was banned in the Netherlands because it was deemed to incite hatred. The film also sparked outrage in the Muslim world.

2. In 2008, Proposal to Ban New Mosques

Wilders submitted a draft law (RUU) prohibiting the construction of new mosques in the Netherlands.

The bill was rejected by Parliament as discriminatory against the Muslim community.

3. Year 2010, Insulting the Qur’an

In 2010, Wilders sparked outrage in the Muslim world for insulting the Koran.

He was later sentenced to 20 days in prison for calling the Koran a “book of hate”.