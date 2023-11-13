loading…

A newborn baby is placed in a crib after being removed from an incubator at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza following a power outage, amid the Israel-Hamas war. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The two largest hospitals (RS) in Gaza, al-Shifa and al-Quds Hospitals, have been closed to new patients since Sunday (12/11/2023).

It happened because of the bombing Israel around the hospital while hunting Hamas militia, plus a lack of fuel and medicine means more babies and other people could die.

The two hospitals in the northern region of Gaza have been blockaded by Israeli forces and are barely able to treat those inside.

Israel said it was hunting Hamas militias in the area and the hospital had to be evacuated.

In their announcements, al-Shifa Hospital and al-Quds Hospital said they had stopped operations. With more and more people being killed and injured every day. Tragically, half of all hospitals in the region are now defunct, leaving even fewer places to accommodate war-wounded victims.

“My son is injured and there is not a single hospital I can take him to so he can get stitches,” said Ahmed al-Kahlout, who fled south in accordance with Israel’s call because he feared there was no safe place in northern Gaza.

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said WHO had succeeded in restoring communication with health professionals at al-Shifa Hospital. According to him, the situation is “dire and dangerous” with constant gunfire and bombings exacerbating an already critical situation.

What’s worse, the number of patient deaths has increased significantly. “Unfortunately, the hospital no longer functions as a hospital,” he said, as quoted by AFP, Monday (13/11/2023).

A plastic surgeon at RS al-Shifa said the bombing of the incubator building had forced them to line up premature babies in regular beds, using what little power was available to turn on the AC.

“We expect to lose more of them day by day,” said Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati.

Israel says Hamas has placed command centers under and near the hospital and that it needs to free about 200 hostages taken in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Hamas denies using hospitals in such a way.