The aggression against the Gaza Strip is causing problems, Israel is considering closing 6 ministries. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Ministry of Finance employees Israel has recommended the closure of a number of ministries, including the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism. This was done to allocate funds to support Israeli aggression in Gaza Strip the besieged, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.

According to the newspaper, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism is responsible for maintaining and strengthening relations between Israel and Jewish communities around the world.

“The decision has caused great concern among the global Jewish diaspora, who view the ministry as an important link between them and the state of Israel,” added the report as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, is expected to bring amendments to the budget to the government next week for approval, and these are expected to include funding cuts to certain ministries.

This occurred when the government’s legal advisor, Gali Baharav-Miara, decided that coalition funds unrelated to the war would be frozen.

According to Israeli newspapers, Finance Ministry staff proposed closing the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, as well as the Ministries of Jerusalem Affairs, Heritage, Settlements and National Mission, Regional Cooperation and Social Equality.

Since October 7, the Jewish Federations of North America have raised $638 million.

The Israeli army also held a ‘fundraiser’ in the US and raised almost USD 10 million.