FBI Director Christopher Wray. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – FBI Director Christopher Wray accused Iran of planning to kill current and former United States (US) officials.

Wray’s accusations emerged on Tuesday (31/10/2023) when he warned of the increasing threat of terrorism during a Senate hearing.

In his opening statement to the US Homeland Security Committee, Wray said the threat of terrorism in the US had increased throughout 2023, but was elevated “to a higher level” due to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

He added that the FBI believes Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7, which killed 1,400 Israelis, could inspire other “violent extremists” to carry out attacks against Americans “in their daily lives.”

Wray further claimed that Iran, which he described as “the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism,” had previously directly or indirectly “conducted assassination attempts against dissidents and high-ranking US government officials, including here on American soil. ”

The FBI chief also said the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which he described as Iran’s “major strategic partner,” has a history of operating on U.S. soil “for years,” including by “procuring money and weapons, and spying.”

Wray stated the FBI is actively monitoring these groups and their intentions in the US.

He also warned that America’s interests and critical infrastructure had been targeted by cyberattacks from Iran as well as non-state actors.

“This could ultimately escalate to a kinetic attack if the Middle East conflict escalates,” the FBI chief claimed.