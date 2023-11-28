Gaza, truce begins. But Israel shifts its sights towards Lebanon

At 6 Italian (the 7 local) is the truce between Gaza and Israel began. But not even the time to make this temporary but important agreement official with facts A missile was fired from Hamas towards Israel, intercepted. Despite this, the ceasefire continues it should last four daysin exchange for the release of 50 hostages. In the afternoon they will be released first 13 people and at the same time Netanyahu’s government will release 39 Palestinian prisoners. But in the meantime, while there is no fighting on the Strip, the Jewish State is bombing Hezbollah positions (not mentioned in the agreement) in Lebanon, after the launch of numerous missiles by the Shiite group against the territory of Israel. The Israeli army did to blow upbefore the start of the truce, a long tunnel dug under the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. According to a military spokesman, Hamas had set up under the structure “a nerve center for the carrying out terrorist activities“.



Was evacuation of al-Shifa hospital blocked in Gaza after the arrest of the medical staff and the director, accused by Israel of having allowed the facility to be used as a “command and center of control of Hamas“. Fighter planes of the Israeli Defense Forces IDF, directed by the intelligence together with the security forces (ISA), have ucciso Amar Abu Jalalahcommander of naval forces of Hamas in Khan Yunis, and another agent of the Hamas naval forces. This was announced by Israel’s military spokesman. Amar Abu Jalalah he was a high-level agent of Hamas naval forces and involved in directing several terrorist attacks by sea which were foiled by the defense forces.

