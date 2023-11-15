loading…

Buildings, including school buildings, in Gaza, Palestine, were destroyed by Israeli bombardment. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Since last month’s brutal Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, Palestine, at least 219 schools and 9 universities have been destroyed. Additionally, 130 school teachers have died.

Although there are several schools that are still standing, their condition is very worrying. Many of them suffer structural damage and are constantly at risk of Zionist military attacks.

Quoting from a Euronews report, Wednesday (11/15/2023), schools that were still standing in Gaza were converted into shelters for thousands of Palestinian refugees.

“I felt like I was in a nightmare, that this wasn’t reality. How can I stay at school, in a classroom, where I always love to come every morning to teach my students and have fun?” asked school teacher in Gaza, Umm Osama Tabsh.

“I have been here day and night for 31 days. I live here because it is not only a shelter for refugees in Gaza, but also because I lost many of my students. I taught them, but Israeli attacks killed them,” continued Tabsh.

Another school teacher, Ruwaida Amer, expressed her longing to teach at school.

“Usually my students and I start to get to know each other and build a bond of love and trust that will grow throughout the year,” said Amer, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

“Now, it has been more than two months since the start of the school year, but I have yet to have a chance to get to know my new fifth grade students. I miss that aspect, the most important part of my job that I care about most, finding a space where my students can trust me without any barriers between us,” Amer said.

Previously, on November 6, through the Minister of Education, Palestine stopped the 2023-2024 academic year in the Gaza Strip.