Palestinians in the Gaza Strip took advantage of the ceasefire to clear the rubble of houses. Photo/ Deccan Herald

GAZA TRACK – After seven weeks of bombardment Israel calm prevails Gaza Strip . The bombing stopped for a ceasefire.

More than 24 hours after a four-day lull in fighting, thousands of Gazans made the same arduous journey from communal shelters and makeshift camps to find out what happened to their homes.

One of them is Tahani al-Najjar. He used the calm to return to the ruins of his home, destroyed by an Israeli airstrike that he said killed seven members of his family and forced him to flee.

“Where will we live? Where are we going? We tried to gather pieces of wood to build a tent for shelter, but to no avail. “Nothing can protect a family,” said Najjar while sorting through the rubble and twisted metal in his house as quoted from Al Arabiya, Sunday (26/11/2023).

Najjar, a 58-year-old mother of five from Khan Younis in the south of the enclave, said the Israeli military had also leveled her house in two previous conflicts in 2008 and 2014.

He miraculously pulled several intact cups from the wreckage, where a bicycle and clothes caked in dust lay amid the rubble.

“We will rebuild,” he said.

For most of the 2.3 million people living in the tiny Gaza Strip, the cessation of near-constant air and artillery strikes has provided the first opportunity to move safely, see the destruction, and seek access to imported aid.

At open markets and aid depots, thousands of people queued for aid that began flowing to Gaza in larger quantities as part of the ceasefire.