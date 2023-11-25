loading…

Palestinians hold funeral prayers for the victims of the brutal attacks by the Israeli colonial regime. Photo/anadolu

GAZA – Palestinians rush to cemeteries to visit relatives of those killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip as the ceasefire continues.

Many Palestinians visit the cemetery located in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah.

The cemetery has a capacity for 500 people but 600 people were buried due to limitations.

Those who lost their loved ones due to Israeli attacks or due to problems arising from restrictions on the entry of medicine and fuel, shed tears and offered prayers.

Munir Labda lost his son in an Israeli bombing. He told Anadolu that this was the first time he had visited his son’s grave since he died.

The grieving father said his son had a cheerful soul and knew the holy Koran by heart.

Ali Isa, who lost his wife in the Israeli attack, cried at his wife’s grave. He rushed to visit the grave after hearing about the humanitarian ceasefire.

Isa said he visited the grave for the first time because he was injured in an Israeli attack.

Under the agreement on a four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza, 50 Israelis held by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.