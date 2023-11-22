Israel-Palestine war, a historic truce signed. Here’s what the agreement provides

The truce in the war between Palestine and Israel is now official. The agreement was concluded: “Hamas will free 50 hostages in exchange for a four-day truce. We are at war – declared Netanyahu – and we will continue until we achieve the destruction of Hamas, the return of the hostages and the removal of all threats from Gaza”. Bibi also thanked US President Joe Biden for his contribution to the agreement. And he specified that the agreement relating to the release of those hostages, a “right decision”, was approved by all those responsible for Israel’s security. The government’s objective, he assured, is however to obtain the release of everyone, including the military. About fifty Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas and other jihadist groups in exchange for 4-5 days of respite in the fighting.

There would be 30 children, 12 mothers and 8 other women. During the days of suspension of military operations, Israel would undertake to stop flying over the Strip with its intelligence-gathering drones and to allow the entry of 300 trucks with food, fuel and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population. Hamas, however, should use the days of truce to locate all the living hostages in the Strip, even those now in the hands of other groups of which it has lost track. Finally, Israel should agree to release around 300 Palestinian prisoners from its prisons, women and minors in particular. the release of 300 Palestinian minors and women detained in Israeli prisons.

