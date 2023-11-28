Gaza, two more days of truce

An Israeli source confirmed the agreement to extend the truce by two days. An agreement that provides for the release of another 20 hostages, 10 every day. Haaretz reports it.

Fourth day of truce in the guerra in Middle East. On Sunday Hamas released 17 hostages: 13 Israelis and 4 foreigners including a Russian after “direct” mediation by Moscow, and Israel responds by releasing 39 Palestinian prisoners, all minors, from its prisons. Phone call Between Netanyahu e Biden. “The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza, the pause in fighting and the increase in further necessary humanitarian assistance” in the Strip. The Israeli prime minister told the US president that “there is an agreement plan which provides for the release of 10 hostages for every further day of truce”. While the occupant of the White House recalled that the “two-state solution is now more important than ever” and that his “goal is extend the truce beyond Monday”. Sources revealed that “Hamas is willing to extend the truce for up to 4 days.”

The NATO secretary calls for an extension of the truce in Gaza

The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenbergasked on Monday extension of the truce in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel. He said: “I am pleased that the agreement between Hamas and Israel has led to the release of the hostages and the delivery of further humanitarian aid. I call for an extension of the pause, this will allow for much-needed relief to the people of Gaza and the release of more hostages”.

Qatar, Hamas must find dozens of hostages

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told the Financial Times that Hamas must extend the temporary ceasefire. locate dozens of hostagesincluding women and children, detained by civilians and factions in the Gaza Strip.

EU: “Prolong the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas”

The truce from Israel e Hamas it is “an important first step” and “must be prolonged” to “make it sustainable and long-lasting while working towards a political solution”. This was said by the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, as he opened the meeting of the Union for the Mediterranean in Barcelona.

Dagi hospitals in Gaza: “No petrol in the facilities in the north”

“Hospitals in northern Gaza did not receive fuel during the truce.” It is the complaint of director general of Gaza hospitals, Mohammed Zaqout, reported by Al Jazeera. For Zaqout, the field hospitals currently in Gaza need five to seven days to start functioning and at the moment only the Ahli Arab, Kamal Adwan and al-Awdah hospitals are the last to function in northern and central Gaza.

Israel, problematic hostage list, negotiations for modification

According to Israeli officials, intense negotiations are underway for modify the list of 11 hostages who should be freed today by Hamas. Officials, Ynet reports, consider the list communicated to Israel overnight to be “problematic”.

Israel is expected to release 11 more hostages

Israel received the list of 11 hostages expected to be freed today by Hamas, on the last day of the truce in the conflict. The Wall Street Journal reports this citing Egyptian government sources.

Middle East, Hamas aims to extend the four-day truce

Hamas has said it wants to extend the four-day truce with Israel, which is due to expire today and which has so far seen the release of three groups of Israeli hostages from Gaza and three groups of Palestinian prisoners and detainees from Israeli prisons. In a statement released last night, Hamas said it wanted to “extend the truce after the conclusion of the four-day period, through serious efforts to increase the number of those released from captivity as stipulated in the humanitarian ceasefire agreement.” .

Biden-Netanyahu, work continues for the release of new hostages

Joe Biden e Benjamin Netanyahu they discussed “the situation in Gaza, the pause in fighting and the increase in further necessary humanitarian assistance” in the Strip. The White House made this known in a note reporting on the president’s phone call to the Israeli prime minister. “The two leaders agreed that the work is not yet finished and that they will continue to work to ensure the release of all hostages”, continues the note, where Biden applauds the release of Hamas hostages in the last three days, including the American girl.

Netanyahu: 10 hostages a day, truce possible

“I told President Biden: there is an agreement plan, it provides for liberation of 10 hostages for each additional day of respite. All this is certainly positive”. This was reported by the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement released to the Ministry of Defence, before the start of a meeting of the political security cabinet. “But I also said – he specified – that at the end of that plan we will resume with all our strength to achieve the objectives of the war”.

