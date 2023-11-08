The great conductor is a Nerazzurri fan and the challenge in “his” Austrian city: “My team is genius and unpredictability just like Amadeus. And Beethoven? Tifa Bayern…”

In a life dedicated to music, in addition to the glory and applause received in the greatest theatres, sometimes YouTube is enough to make you happy: “When I can, I go on the Internet to watch Recoba’s goals on his debut: I was at San Siro when he scored those two wonders”, says Daniele Gatti, one of the most famous orchestra conductors in the world and a heartfelt Inter fan, with undiminished amazement. His team plays in the land of Mozart, in Salzburg which he frequented for years, and this time he will support them from a distance because Inter is still “a companion, a love, a pain”. And also an infinite number of memories.