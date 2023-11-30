Suara.com – The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) held a meeting with the TKN Steering Committee. One of the agendas is conducting an evaluation.

The TKN Steering Committee meeting was held at the Golkar Party DPP office, West Jakarta, Thursday (30/11) evening.

“In this meeting we carried out an evaluation, received reports from TKN and also related to synchronization and harmonization of candidate candidate schedules with political parties,” said Chairman of the TKN Steering Committee, Airlangga Hartarto after the meeting.

Apart from discussing evaluation and synchronization, Thursday night’s meeting also discussed preparations for the national coordination meeting or TKN National Coordination Meeting, Friday (1/12).

“Of course, tomorrow the steering team will also convey the input they received to be discussed with all TKN-TKD tomorrow,” he said.

Prabowo-Gibran TKN will hold a national working meeting or national working meeting, Friday (1/12) tomorrow. The National Working Meeting was held at the Borobudur Hotel, Central Jakarta.

“All TKD are involved. TKD, TKN, yes,” said Airlangga.