The Atalanta coach after the defeat against Inter: “Lautaro made the difference, we must also give credit to them”

“We have nothing to blame ourselves for.” Gian Piero Gasperini has no regrets after the defeat against Inter. Scamacca’s goal was not enough to launch Atalanta’s comeback, which remains at 19 points: “We must also give credit to Inter, Lautaro made the difference with that goal. In addition to the disappointment of the result, we must be happy with what we did”, commented the Bergamo coach.

Gasperini then continued with the analysis of the match: “It changed with the penalty, we were a bit chicken. It’s a penalty on which we have to know how to stop. It made me angry that, about ten minutes before, we there were 3-4 fouls in a row against us. But it had nothing to do with the penalty and the rest of the match, which was correct and fought.” And again: “There was a moment of difficulty in the second half but after Scamacca’s goal we did well: when you have this type of performance with a strong team you don’t have to go away disappointed.”

Finally, Gasperini also commented on the match of his attackers: “De Ketelaere with his technique and his stature can make positive plays. Muriel served two or three important crosses, he is more explosive in terms of impact. Lookman and Scamacca on the other hand were two important references: we are satisfied with this, we must have confidence.”

