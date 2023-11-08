Tomorrow against Sturm Graz the Dea can secure the passage to the next round: “It has never happened to be able to do it so soon. Injured people recoverable by the break, if not for Sunday”. And she throws a dig at her colleagues

From our correspondent Andrea Elefante

November 8 – 2.49pm – zingonia (bg)

A golden opportunity. Indeed, another golden opportunity, after the one two weeks ago. The opponent is the same and against the Austrians of Sturm, Atalanta can erase the half-failure of Graz – leading by a goal and a man, they were caught at 2-2 – to already make it safe, with a victory, qualification for the Europa League, and without having to worry about looking at Rakow’s result in Lisbon. To then be able to allow themselves to score just one point in the next two games: it would also be enough to guarantee the lead in the group, which avoids the February playoff.

“We are aware – said Gian Piero Gasperini – that we can qualify: it is a strong possibility, and in Europe it has never happened to us to get there so soon. But everything is still to be reconfirmed and therefore to be conquered. In Austria the Sturm made me an excellent impression, even from a technical point of view when he was left with ten men: quick and fast team in attack and the latest results in the championship do not take away their value, maximum respect will be needed. Tomorrow the return of this group begins, so the matches begin decisive matches: the ranking is the mirror of what happened in the first leg, when we didn’t play any easy matches, on the contrary they were all balanced, so we will have to be very careful, concentrated. We are playing at home, and this must give us further strength: in our stadium there is always a strong environment, like the one we found in Graz.”

It was in Graz that the Dea stumbled upon one of her small blackouts which also took away points from her four defeats in the championship. Gasp took note: “It is clear that if we managed to avoid certain distractions, we would raise our level. But let’s take ourselves for what we are: what we have done well must be highlighted, not just what we can do even better. Compared to the beginning of the season I feel a sensation of growth: in terms of play, solidity, mentality. And this is an aspect that gives me hope for the future.” A bit like the completeness of the squad, which allows him not to dramatize the withdrawals for this match of De Ketelaere, Ruggeri and Scalvini, as well as Touré and Palomino: “They are not particularly serious injuries: the three who highlighted problems yesterday are recoverable by the break, if not by Sunday (Scalvini could do it, ed.). This year is the first time we have a bit of an emergency, but we can make up for it very well, also because it has been proven that there is no need to make anyone catch their breath.” It is also a message for colleagues who have complained about the dates and times of the matches, penalizing those who play in Europe: “However, there are margins, for those who are well, for a more than sufficient recovery. I insist in saying that even playing cups only gives advantages.”

And particular reasons, added Davide Zappacosta, who already has two assists in Europe: he is missing the one against Sturm Graz. “We know how much effort we made last year to return to Europe, and this thought must never be missing in the our heads. As for assists, I try to be decisive for the team, given that my role allows me to do so. We had already gotten rid of the anger after the draw in Graz the following day: this is how it must be if you play every three days But we analyzed the mistakes of that match, we know what we did wrong and we will need it to avoid repeating them.”

