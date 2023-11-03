The Bergamo coach recognizes the value of Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri: “The experience in the Champions League has made them grow and Thuram has changed their way of attacking”. But he doesn’t leave defeated, on the contrary: “Because we too are in a good moment”

by our correspondent Andrea Elefante

November 3 – Bergamo

“There is no glory without risk.” It seems like a slogan, it is just a summary of the philosophy of Gian Piero Gasperini, therefore of Atalanta. The archives say that by drawing tomorrow against Inter, Gasp will reach 500 points in Serie A with the Dea, but the time that has passed has not changed it, on the contrary: “Before a match you never sign for anything: a draw you can perhaps be satisfied in the end, if it goes in a certain way. If you think about getting a point against Inter it necessarily seems like a good result, but think about if you win… This has always been our philosophy for playing against them teams stronger than us, and sometimes getting ahead of them.”

test also for Inter

—

Therefore, without false modesty, one could say that it is a test for Inter too, but Gasperini is content with others saying so. Better to think that it certainly is for his Atalanta: riding the wave of a positive moment is always good, doing it with the number one favorite for the scudetto can exponentially increase self-esteem and also give another dimension to the prospects. “There’s no doubt that it’s a good, prestigious event: testing your worth in a difficult race always has its weight.” As long as it doesn’t become a burden: “We’re in the eleventh matchday and it’s a game: it’s better to live a little more day by day, without looking too much at the prospects.”

the strongest?

—

Gasperini has no doubts about one thing, even before playing: “We face the strongest team: the results but also the performances, in the league and in Europe, say it. A team that the experience in the Champions League has made grow: it has given them self-esteem , and in addition they have also brought in many players, who provide important alternatives. Thuram has changed their way of attacking, Lukaku and Dzeko have other characteristics: a different pair, but the same prolificacy remains. But we too are in a good moment: if at the level of the strongest, we will see it on the pitch, Atalanta certainly has great prospects for growth. Last year there were very balanced matches against them, even in the Italian Cup, even if we always lost them, despite measurement: defeated, but with the feeling of being close to a strong team.”

WITH THE BIG

—

Atalanta has already faced at least three (Fiorentina, Juve and Lazio) “and we have achieved little, despite playing on an equal footing with all three. Now the difficulty coefficient increases, because Inter, Napoli and Milan await us: we will have more truth to the ranking and in absolute. But I can only think about Inter, Thursday’s match against Sturm Graz which will be almost decisive, certainly fundamental, and at most Udinese on Sunday: I’ll stop there, there’s already enough “.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

scalvini and scamacca

—

One step at a time: this is how Scalvini’s eventual recovery is progressing, struggling with low back pain, for which “we need to wait until today’s training session: yesterday he was much better, let’s say we are 60-40%”. And also Scamacca’s path, “even if during the week there was a notable exaltation of his match in Empoli, while I believe many more matches are needed to make more reliable judgements”. One thing is certain: judging by the videos shot of the group dinner on Wednesday evening, complete with singing performances by the new signings, the center forward fares better than De Ketelaere: “Fortunately Charles plays better than he sings…” , Gasp smiles. Which then goes beyond the tests on the microphone: «Our dressing room group has always been very compact and this is a very evident strength of ours».

November 3 – 2.43pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED