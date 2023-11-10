The coach of the Bergamo team says he is happy with the qualification and with his team’s progress: “We are doing well both in the league and in Europe”

Coach Gasperini says he is satisfied with the victory against Sturm Graz with consequent qualification: “It’s a good achievement, now we can work with more peace of mind. The first half was difficult, because they press a lot. In the second half we started strong. Now we’re aiming for the first place, we’ll play it against Sporting. Bakker? He did well, he played with good quality like Hateboer.”

question of perspective

—

“What do we need to improve on? But sorry, what do we expect from Atalanta? That they win the Scudetto? We lost the match against Inter by playing a good match. We are making an excellent run in the league and in Europe. Then if the objective is to win the scudetto so we are missing something. But what we are doing satisfies me. Kolasinac? He played for many years at a high level, at Arsenal. And it shows.”