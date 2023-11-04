The bills are back to massacre Italians. Gas, new increases up to 159 euros

The gas bills they return to massacre the wallets of Italians. The Arera, the Energy Authority which sets the tariffs for the protected market, announces that in October the price increase compared to September will be 12%. Yesterday the most pessimistic estimates had spoken of an increase of 9%.

The increase, he explains the authorityis due to the increase in the cost of natural gas (+7.9%), and to the increase in transport cost and for management of the counter (+4.1%). However, general charges remain unchanged. The protected gas and electricity market involves 10 million users, a third of the total. The others, as Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, are on the free market, where the tariffs are set by private companies.

According to estimates by Assoutients, this increase can translate into an additional expense of 159 euros per year for a typical family with a total outlay of 1,486 euros. “If you also consider the expense for light increase of +18.6% in the last quarter of the year with the average bill equal to 764 euros, the overall bill for luce e gas dependent on a family of protected market reaches 2,250 euros per year”, calculates the association.

In front of to the increase in the gas bill of 12% in October “the government is preparing to do the exact opposite of what it should, that is, support families by extending the protected market for a suitable period of time and by establishing a fund to combat the advance of energy poverty. However, the progressive dismantling of aid and the downsizing of bonuses continues, which should instead be made structural”, he writes Consumer Federation in a statement.

