It goes without saying that Garmin is the reference brand when it comes to sports watches, although it has a lot of competition today. Despite this, their top models are the ones that all athletes want, especially runners, cyclists and triathletes due to the precision of their sensors and the many data and advice they offer.

Among all those that sell, which are not few, there is one that stands out not only for being high-end, having a very bright AMOLED screen or titanium body, but it is also quite difficult to find because its availability is usually limited. It’s the Garmin Forerunner 965 and, fortunately, Decathlon now sells it for “only” 594 euros.

It is somewhat cheaper than its official price reflects, approximately 650 euros, but The fact that it can be purchased is already notable because at least in Spain it is not available on Amazon, Media Markt, or El Corte Inglés. nor in any other store that usually has all the Garmins in the catalog.

The price places it directly as an alternative to the Fenix, which are the top of the range from Garmin itself, although it boasts some things that those models do not have, such as a longer battery life, up to 23 days in smartwatch mode, much less if you use GPS daily, as is logical.

In addition, the design is lighter and thinner, with a titanium bezel, an increasingly fashionable material in technological accessories due to its resistance and low weight, although it is quite expensive and is only used in high-end devices.

As for what this watch can do when it comes to measuring sports, it not only measures calories, distance or pace, but it measures cardiovascular status, VO2 Max and many more data that it passes through the Garmin Coach “blender” to Give you advice, training and exercises that you can do to improve.

For example, you can tell it that you want to achieve a predetermined time in a half marathon and the Garmin software will tell you what workouts you can do, at what pace and how to recover to achieve it, a real luxury.

All this without losing sight of data such as stress measurement or sleep quality, but there is more, and it has functions that put it on par with many smart watches, although where it stands out the most is as a running watch, very clearly.

We are talking, for example, about the synchronization of calls and notifications or NFC for mobile payments with Garmin Pay, which make it an excellent option for going out for a run even without carrying your cell phone.

