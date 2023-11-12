Amazfit is a brand that has been slowly gaining ground in the smartwatch sector for several years now, especially because its prices remain well below the competition, especially on special days, such as Black Friday or 11/11. which is also underway right now.

The so-called Singles’ Day has also left a real bargain on one of its best watches, the Amazfit GTR 3, which drops to less than 100 euros on AliExpress, very, very below the price it has on Amazon, so it deserves very worth betting on him.

Not only that but also if you move quickly and are lucky you will have access to a discount coupon to buy it even cheaper. For example You can try the ES15 to get 15 euros off or D11ES08, which would be 8 euros.

Even if these codes are already sold out, the price is very attractive and the sales conditions are excellent, since It is sold by AliExpress Plaza with fast shipping from Spainso in just five days you will have your purchase safely at home.

Since it is sold and shipped from Spain, you will also have the three-year warranty that the law dictates for products sold within our borders.

Super battery of 21 days and Alexa always with you

This watch is above all a sports watch, since it boasts precision in its sensors, especially the GPS and the heart rate monitor, so it is ideal for running and cycling, but also for swimming, so it is a multisport mode that can and wants to stand up to Garmin and similar brands.

However, its operating system –ZeppOS– goes further and allows you to synchronize notifications from your mobile, answer calls and even interact with Alexathe virtual assistant that is integrated into the watch and from which you can ask for traffic directions, weather or to read the news, among other things.

The battery can reach 21 days according to the manufacturer, although it is understood that this would be an ideal situation, since with normal use, especially if you activate the GPS, the duration will be much less as is totally logical.

It goes without saying that Amazfit and ZeppOS are constantly improving and developing, with more or less constant software updates, and that is a guarantee when you are going to buy one of their smart watches.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here