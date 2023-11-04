Garmin’s dominance in the sports watch sector is evident, with several of the best-selling and most in-demand models, such as the Fenix, but also the Forerunner. This led them to undertake another adventure: the assault on watches more focused on the technological aspect as competition to classic smartwatches, although without losing sight of the sports measurement, of course.

It is precisely the spirit of his latest creation, the Garmin Venu 3, which focuses on functions such as answering calls, synchronizing notifications and mobile payments, but that also offers the sports performance of a Forerunner. The price? Right now it is somewhat cheaper, 449 euros on Amazon in white and the same in black.

For its part, there is another giant in the sports equipment sector, bikeINN, which sells it at a fairly similar price, thus opening a war to position itself in a sector in which there are already many very good smart watches that have earned loyalty. of its users, not only the Apple Watch, but also others such as the Fitbit.

It goes without saying that Garmin boasts several things that place it one step ahead of almost all of its competitors, always or almost always when it comes to precision when collecting physical and health data, but also with the treatment given to them.

The amount of information that their watches offer in aspects such as sleep quality, running pace or heart rate make top athletes undoubtedly bet on their models, and this Venu 3 simply wants to go a little further.

14 days of battery and animated workouts

The Garmin Venu 3, despite having an excellent, very bright and color AMOLED screen, boasts an excellent battery as well, which can reach 14 days in the best of cases. It is an approximate figure that depends largely on the use you give to many of its functions, of course.

For example, if you are going to use it as a running watch with GPS on a daily basis, that autonomy will be drastically reduced. It is not its only usefulness, since it has more than a dozen quantifiable sports activities, with animated workouts on the screen and also with the jewel in the crown: Garmin Coach.

This Garmin software is useful because it provides you with personalized training adapted to your level, and to do so it uses all the data collected by the watch and the integrated AI to generate sessions that allow you to improve little by little to achieve a goal.

It is something that many other brands are trying to imitate, although at the moment it is Garmin that has done it best and surprises everyone who tries it.

