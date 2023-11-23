Not too long ago Prime Day was celebrated, and in that campaign there was an offer that clearly surpassed all the others to the point of being sold out during the first day: the one left by the Garmin Fenix ​​7X Solar at all-time low pricea bargain that returns in the Black Friday offers on Amazon and even cheaper.

It drops to only 479 euros in price, which is the lowest price it has ever had and means already accumulating a 47% discount on its original price, which is not bad at all and makes it rank as candidate to once again exhaust all available stock.

Its younger brother, the Fenix ​​7, is also on sale, in his case for 399 euros. The main difference is, obviously, that the cheaper model does not have solar charging, which allows you to squeeze the battery life to more than a month in the best of cases.

Multisport smart watch with GPS, touch screen, solar charging ring, flashlight and heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, among others, for athletes.

It should be noted that this is the last round of offers this year, and that during the first half of the year there are usually not too many joys in the form of sales, so We probably won’t see a deal like this until the summer of 2024 at the earliest..

Shipping is free to any part of Spain, as always with this type of orders on Amazon, even if you don’t have a Prime account, although if you do, your order will arrive a little faster.

These are the Garmin Fenix ​​7 that have temporarily dropped in price:

A top watch for any type of sport

It is worth thinking about, especially if you are going to take full advantage of the features of the Fenix ​​7X Solar, which in both running and cycling and other sports such as swimming, trail running or climbing has a lot to offer at all levels.

Not only does it have an ultra-precise GPS to accurately measure distance traveled, pace or data such as strides and splits, but it also collects much more physical and performance data, runs it through the Garmin Coach blender and offers top tips to help you. to improve.

It can recommend personalized workouts based on your ability and your goals, tell you if you should rest and at what level you can train depending on how tired you are, among many other things.

With all this and also the possibility of charging it with the sun’s energy, it is clear that the price to pay is quite competitive, and with NFC for mobile payments, an always useful element if you are one of those who goes out for a run without carrying your phone with you. .

