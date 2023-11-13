Garfield’s new movie will reveal his origins.

This is the puppy version of Garfield

Sony Pictures just released the Garfield first trailer, the new animated film that will rescue the mythical character born in 1978. This film will stand out for passing the voice of the well-known cat to Chris Pratt, known for starring in Guardians of the Galaxy or Jurassic World, among others. Additionally, stray cat Vic will be voiced by Samuel L. Jackson.

The new Garfield movie, which will be released in theaters on May 24, 2024, has already revealed in its first trailer the reason for the cat’s passion for lasagna. As shown at the beginning of the video, Garfield was abandoned right in front of an Italian restaurant, being the place where he is scared until he meets Jon Arbuckle, with whom he ends up living. After trying Jon’s pizza, the cat ends up eating all the food in the restaurant, unleashing his passion for lasagna.

World-famous Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the Monday-hating, lasagna-loving house cat, is about to have an adventure in the wild outside world! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – the scruffy stray cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced to abandon their perfect, pampered lives as they join Vic in a hilarious and very risky robbery.

Garfield and his different adaptations

In TV, Garfield and his friends He made the character known in 1988, starring in a series until 1994. After the live-action film in 2004 and its sequel, The Garfield Show aired between 2008 and 2016 as an animated series. In video games, the cat has almost 20 titles, being Garfield Lasagna Party the latest adventure on consoles like PS4 or Nintendo Switch, having fought in games like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Regarding animation, Del Revés 2 (Inside Out 2) presented its first trailer in Spanish a few days ago.

