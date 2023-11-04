Gareth Edwards directed the Godzilla reboot released in 2014, but now he has been fascinated by Takashi Yamazaki’s latest work in Godzilla: Minus One.

Godzilla: Minus One, the new monster movie kaiju that devastated Japan, returns to its origins in the new feature film Takashi Yamazaki. Set during the Second World Warthe film will show us a Japan devastated by war, and Godzilla will arrive in the country to make things worse.

He MonsterVerse made its own Godzilla reboot in 2014 with the eponymous film directed by Gareth Edwards, which continued to expand with successive sequels: Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) de Michael Dougherty, Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) by Adam Wingard, and the recent Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters.

Godzilla: Minus One will hit Spanish cinemas next Friday December 1stbut the director Gareth Edwards –who recently released The Creator- has already had the opportunity to see the new project produced by That onebeing pleasantly surprised.

“There were many things that seemed very new to me Godzilla, and I felt jealous the whole time I was watching the movie,” said Gareth Edwards. “This is what a Godzilla movie should be. (Godzilla: Minus One) must be named as a candidate for the best movie Godzilla of all times“.

Gareth Edwards thinks Godzilla: Minus One is the best kaiju movie

Gareth Edwards also noted that in the new movie Godzilla The influence of Western feature films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1997), Jurassic Park (1993) and Jaws (1975) was sensed. Steven Spielbergas well as Dunkirk (2017) Christopher Nolan.

Takashi Yamazaki, the director of Godzilla: Minus One, agreed with Gareth Edwards, claiming to be a great fan of Western cinema, but also added that he had also been influenced by local filmmakers such as Hayao Miyazaki. His last film, The Boy and the Heron, also shows us the ravages of World War II.