We went to Porta Romana, where the Nerazzurri full-back’s father’s fruit and vegetable shop is located. A shop that has become a point of reference for fans: “What a celebration after the goal in Empoli…”

Unusually quiet day at number 103 Corso di Porta Romana, Milan. Few people enter and exit the fruit and vegetable shop of Gianni Dimarco, father of Federico, Inter full-back and today considered by some (many) to be the best low left winger in Europe. Maybe it’s Tuesday morning and the bulk of the shopping is done on Saturday; it may be that, here as elsewhere, retail shops have been swallowed up by supermarkets – and in fact the kiosk in question is the only one in its product category to keep the flag of small traders flying high in the neighborhood – the fact is that, for this writer, there are ideal conditions for a fruitful chat with Dimarco senior, the subject of this son blessed by the football gods, fresh from a series of performances to scratch his hands, of which in the memory above all remains the left-footed volley that in Empoli, just over a month ago, he decided the result by putting the ball into the intersection between the post and the crossbar. And instead.