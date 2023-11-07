The words of the Neapolitan coach and Raspadori on the eve of the home match against the Germans

Gianluca Monti

Tomorrow’s Champions League match against Union Berlin will be an important opportunity for Rudi Garcia’s Napoli. The Azzurri can secure qualification for the round of 16 and at the same time return to winning at home, also thanks to an opponent still with zero points in the group and fresh from twelve defeats. Consequently, the French coach seems more serene than usual in the press conference on the eve of the day, with the ace Raspadori at his side: “If you close your ears…Jack has always been the protagonist – said Garcia – because he has so much quality, he plays for the team and can express himself well in different positions even if it is obvious that as a centre-forward or as an attacking midfielder his performance is better. In general, I am very satisfied with this team, I cannot compare it with others I have had in the past, but the squad is certainly very strong. Everyone is useful, especially with the five substitutions, but everyone must give their best when called upon.”

The reference is – also – to Lindstrom who in the hierarchies ended up behind Politano, Kvara and now also Elmas. To Garcia, Napoli appears to be improving: “We have to start again from some good things seen in Salerno, including the way in which Elmas came in because whoever comes off the bench must demonstrate that they are ready. Against Union we must win, even if no opponent is easy at this level. We respect our rivals, we know that both we and Real had difficulties in winning at their home and therefore we will have to take the field with the right attitude. We will do everything to make Maradona a fortress again seen that people help us a lot when we play Fuorigrotta.”

All that remains therefore is to open the Union Berlin box: “Let’s see what attitude they will come with, then we will try to annoy them regardless of the module they put on the pitch. For sure, when Raspadori is on the pitch we can work a lot on the insertions of the midfielders and maybe we’ll see some movements like that tomorrow too.” Garcia announced that Osimhen will return tomorrow (he will be on the pitch after the break, against Atalanta) but did not comment on the possible pairing with Raspadori who, for his part, was as usual light-hearted and smiling.

JACK IN TRUST

“I am having and finding continuity in my performances and this obviously leads me to express myself better, if the goals also arrive this contributes to my self-esteem which is why I feel very good”, said the national team center forward. “I always make myself available to the coach, whom I thank for his trust, and to the team, I will also do so when Osimhen returns because here there are no starters and reserves. After all, new balances can always be found also because we are a team that has important offensives, what must never be missing is the wickedness in front of goal. The key for tomorrow will be not to give points of reference to the opponents, but we will also have to be good at reading the moments of the match. Satisfied after the scudetto? We must try to fuel pride in what we have done so we can try to repeat ourselves”

