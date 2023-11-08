The Napoli coach after the 1-1 draw with Union: “We produced a lot and we should have achieved more. A carelessness ruined everything”

Gianluca Monti

November 8 – 9.50pm – Naples

Resurrecting Union Berlin was no easy feat, Napoli managed it with a performance that was at times truly colorless even if Rudi Garcia tries – rightly from his point of view – to defend his team’s work. “The goal conceded ruined everything – explains the French coach -, we played the right game but you can’t get a restart like that from a corner. Maybe we didn’t have the opportunity to place ourselves, but we should have been left with four players to cover given the score. We knew that they are fast on the counterattack and we were wrong to get caught up in the rush to close the match. We produced a lot and we should have achieved more so as not to risk suffering a draw due to carelessness, as unfortunately happened.”

episodes

—

Garcia seems to display serenity, the Maradona taboo doesn’t worry him: “We have to win at home as soon as possible, we have the opportunity to do it on Sunday. It won’t be easy against Empoli just as it wasn’t easy tonight against Union Berlin. They they defended with physicality in the last twenty meters, we lacked a bit of clarity and a pinch of luck but even with these episodes we should have won. We are disappointed with the result, not the performance.”

bitterness

—

There was also a lot of bitterness in the words of the Azzurri players, starting with captain Di Lorenzo: “We should have managed the advantage better, it’s sad because we deserved to win but you can’t concede goals like that on a restart from a corner. We should have been more concrete , I’m sorry for the fans because I know how much they would like to see us win here at Maradona.” Politano tries to look ahead: “Let’s put our heads on the handlebars and work even harder. We absolutely have to qualify, everything is still open and logically we believe in it.”

