On the eve of Salernitana-Napoli, the coach reassures the fans on the condition of the number 9

On the eve of the derby between Napoli and Salernitana, the Azzurri coach Garcia presented the match in a press conference. The French coach spoke about the last outing against Milan, Osimhen’s condition and the derby atmosphere.

The derby is always the derby and Rudi Garcia wants to see his Napoli win at Salernitana: “We must put our best version on the field. We are a strong team with strong players, on any pitch we must take the field with personality and confidence. We can start the matches better but we shouldn’t throw away everything from the first half against Milan; that’s the past, however, while now we have to focus on tomorrow obviously starting from the second half against the Rossoneri. We want to continue on that positive wave.”

The 4-2-3-1 seen in the second 45′ against the Devil worked: “It could be a useful game system tomorrow too – reveals Garcia – but regardless of the “numerical” aspect we have to concede less because in the end the way we always find it in the opponent’s goal. So we have to work better on re-attacking and defending forward to be more solid: this will allow us to win more games and achieve our objective which is to get back to the teams that are ahead in the standings.”

Napoli too often seems untied but Garcia blames this on technical errors when coming out: “The key is playing with the ball – continues Garcia – and this is to not give the opponents opportunities on the counter. Of course, I changed two defenders after 45′ with Milan but it also served to better manage the possession phase.” A move that has shored up Garcia’s bench, who for his part feels comforted by the people’s support: “Many encourage me when I’m on the street, I try to live normally even if it’s complicated; it was nice to go to the Maradona mural in on his birthday, seeing so many street urchins playing: they are our future.”

On Osimhen, Garcia is cold: “He has an agreement with the club, the doctors are monitoring his conditions and he will be here next week but I’m only focusing on who can play.” On Lindstrom he is even more icy: “An attacking winger must provide assists or goals, he has had some chances and will have to be decisive when he has the chance to replace Kvara or Politano. He is improving in the defensive phase but I expect more”.

Honey words instead for Morgan De Sanctis: “He could do many things, he chose to be a sporting director. He was a pillar of my Roma, seeing him again will be a pleasure. He was a leader on the pitch, a driving force. It will be nice to see one again such a respectable person. The dangers come from Dia but not only that, I know some of the Granata players because they played in France. I thought we found a friendly atmosphere, they explained to me that there is rivalry: given the moment we are experiencing in the world, this is not it is certainly a war and I wanted to say it because every day we are seeing that hatred leads nowhere.”

November 3, 2023 (modified November 3, 2023 | 2:16 pm)

