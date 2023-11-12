Without the 3 points De Laurentiis in the break could once again consider a change on the bench

Salvatore Malfitano

November 11th – 10:00 – MILAN

There is a mantra, repeated slavishly like a nursery rhyme by players, coaches and managers in turn, in front of microphones and cameras. It can be summed up in one statement: the most important match is always the next one. A concept that Rudi Garcia is experiencing in a more exasperated way than ever. His fate is largely linked to tomorrow’s match against Empoli, there’s no point in beating around the bush. A defeat, but also a draw, close to the international break, could easily lead Aurelio De Laurentiis to reopen his evaluations of him.

just enough results

—

A month after the inauguration of the president in Castel Volturno, where he was also present yesterday, the team has regained some altitude, without however solving those almost endemic problems that have been visible since the beginning of the season. The results were barely adequate in form and disappointing in substance. Napoli are undefeated since their previous return, but the winnerless matches against Milan and Union Berlin, although they have not compromised anything, have revived the anxiety about future prospects. A comeback accomplished and another suffered, the different methods and the value of the opponents, however, do not weaken the doubts.

Backs against the wall

—

Finding themselves facing the penultimate force in Serie A, as well as the worst attack of the tournament, puts the coach with his back against the wall. The three points are a categorical imperative, any other outcome is to be considered a failure. And it is logical to assume that in this climate of tension De Laurentiis always has one hand on his holster, not so much to extract a revolver in the style of westerns, but to pick up the telephone. The period of reflection is inevitably induced by the pause and the feeling of urgency, looking at the calendar, increases dramatically. Napoli’s restart includes Atalanta, Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus, all away except against Simone Inzaghi’s team. A difficult factor to understand, however, given that the performance away from Fuorigrotta – where they have already suffered three defeats – is superior. The next cycle, therefore, will allow us to better outline the club’s ambitions and above all it must be faced in the most congenial conditions, so as not to lose ground in the championship and perhaps bring us closer to qualifying for the Champions League round of 16.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Osimhen

—

At least, at that juncture, Osimhen’s recovery is expected, a mitigating factor to take into account in the overall balance of the last few weeks. Beating Empoli would increase Garcia’s confidence, and it couldn’t be otherwise. At the same time, failure to do so would give rise to a profound crisis. The coach, in the latter case, may not be considered suitable to continue leading the Azzurri. More than a thread, the Frenchman is hanging by a rope. Objectively, the mission to be completed is ordinary administration. It must also be considered that the market at the moment does not offer valid alternatives to the point of convincing De Laurentiis to make a change to the bench. Excluding Conte, obviously. The suggestion would have already run out, in fact, at least according to the interested parties. But the twist, especially for those who make cinema, is always around the corner.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED