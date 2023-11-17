The former Azzurri coach published a post on Instagram. Here are his words

Rudi Garcia, after his dismissal as Napoli coach, broke his silence. And he did so by publishing a post on his Instagram profile: “This was not how I imagined greeting the Neapolitan fans who supported my success from day one. My sincere thanks go to them, to the players and to the people close to the team and good luck for the rest of the championship and the Champions League.”

Garcia’s budget

—

The Frenchman, signed in the summer as Luciano Spalletti’s replacement, was sacked on 14 November and Walter Mazzarri was called in his place. Garcia’s record for Napoli ends with 8 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats in 16 official matches between the championship and the Champions League.