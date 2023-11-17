Suara.com – Muhammad Zinedine Alam Ganjar highlighted the limited space for art to develop. The biological son of Presidential Candidate Ganjar Pranowo said that a joint movement was needed to find a solution to the commercialization of works of art in order to improve the welfare of artists.

This was conveyed by Alam after visiting the Art Jakarta 2023 event which was held at Jiexpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, Friday (17/11/2023).

“Actually, what needs to be clarified is that maybe we can find out together how we can commercialize art,” said Alam.

He said that nowadays art has become a special attraction, especially since it has also become a hobby. However, he said, access is limited.

For this reason, he said, this is joint homework. Moreover, to commercialize art products.

“Because now art, especially fine art, has become an exclusive hobby or interest. Not everyone can access it,” he said.

“Maybe it’s a joint homework to find ways to commercialize art. That’s all,” he continued.

On the other hand, Alam talked about how art can now be a tool for young people to express themselves.

Muhammad Zinedine Alam Ganjar, son of presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo. (Suara.com/Bagaskara)

“I see from my friends that they have no boundaries and are also not ashamed of how they express themselves. Whether it’s for example if there is a more colorful nature of expression, or the nature of expression in terms of literacy, for example social movements, political movements, there are no boundaries. to express,” he said.

“So actually art is a platform or medium for friends, young people in particular, even though there are many senior painters, they still voice their opinions through works of art,” he said.

“So this is a basis for a gathering place for friends to share their respective expressions,” he added.