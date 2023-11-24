Suara.com – Indonesian presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, admitted that he was in communication with his competitors, presidential and vice presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin.

However, he denied that the communication was carried out in a political manner. According to him, communication was established because of fellow alumni of Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

This was conveyed by Ganjar when he was present as a resource person at a discussion event with millennials and Gen Z in the Senayan area, Jakarta, Friday (24/11/2023).

“No, no, that’s true. Not because of this, it just so happens that Mas Anies, Cak Imin, I, Mr Mahfud are all Kagama,” said Ganjar.

He said that as fellow UGM alumni, he and Anies-Cak Imin had a responsibility to the people.

“So, as Ketum Kagama, I also have to come on, come on, UGM alumni, because we are trusted by the people, we have to make everything trustworthy and credible. That’s the truth, nothing else,” he said.

Previously it was reported that PDIP DPP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto admitted that he was experiencing pressure. He conveyed this by alluding to the intervention of the Constitutional Court (MK).

“Yes, the pressure is there, especially since this is also related. If we look at the constitution alone, it can be intervened, but the judiciary. Let alone anything else,” said Hasto at a hotel in Central Jakarta, Saturday (18/11) as quoted Suara.com.

He said the pressure was like that experienced by his colleague at PDIP, Adian Napitupulu. Then there was pressure on the Executive Director of Charta Politika Indonesia, Yunarto Wijaya, who revealed the issue of Ganjar-Mahfud MD’s increasing electability.

“So the various signals are already there. But for us when politics is driven by beliefs for the future of the nation and state, and is firmly rooted in history, how power is for the people, how reform is to encourage the spirit of anti-collusion, nepotism and corruption. “Yes, this fosters a stronger identity,” said Hasto.

Therefore, because they felt they were both under pressure, he said that TPN Ganjar-Mahfud communicated with the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Anies Baswedan and Muhamaimin Iskandar.

“In this context, we also built communication with AMIN, because we felt the same way. So this is what we then straightened out so that democracy was in its corridors,” said Hasto.