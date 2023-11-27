Suara.com – The performance of law enforcement agencies in the era of the administration of President Jokowi and Vice President Maruf Amin is being highlighted by many parties. This follows the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding the determination of the age limit for presidential candidates (capres) and vice presidential candidates (cawapres).

The aftermath of the Constitutional Court’s decision had the impact of decreasing the level of public satisfaction with the performance of the Jokowo-Maruf regime. This downward trend was also recorded in the latest release made by the Indopol Institute.

Based on the results of an Indopol survey conducted from 6 to 12 November, 62.1 percent of respondents knew about the Constitutional Court’s decision with 51.45 percent saying they disagreed, while only 19.92 percent agreed.

According to the Executive Director of Indopol, Ratno Sulistyanto, the reason why respondents expressed their disagreement was because the Constitutional Court’s decision contained political elements and alleged nepotism.

Apart from the Constitutional Court, the Indopol survey also shows a trend in public satisfaction with eradicating corruption which has dropped significantly by 7.2 percent, from 60.48 percent to 53.3 percent since June 2023.

“Similarly, the implementation of democracy in Indonesia has experienced a downward trend since June 2023 amounting to 6.29 percent (from 74.11 percent to 67.82 percent),” said Ratno, quoted on Tuesday (28/11).

Seeing the decline in the performance of law enforcement agencies, Ratno considers that the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 3, Ganjar Pranowo – Mahfud MD, has the opportunity to fix the chaotic law enforcement agencies in the country. Moreover, the track record of Mahfud MD, who was once Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court and now serves as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs.

“In this candidate pair (presidential and vice presidential candidates) there is the factor of Mahfud who has long experience in the world of law and most recently as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs he formed a legal reform team at the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs,” he said.

Meanwhile, PBHI Chairman Julius Hebrew also thinks that Ganjar Mahfud’s partner could be a ‘medicine’ that is effective enough to restore health to law and politics in the country.

“Choose a figure who is down to earth and who dares to reveal his depravity. Mahfud has a track record and experience. “We need people who have the courage to come forward,” said Julius.