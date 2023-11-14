Suara.com – The screams of the supporters of the presidential and vice presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD broke out when their champion got serial number 3, after the drawing and determination was carried out by the Indonesian KPU.

The volunteers present simultaneously screamed metal because they combined the number 3 with their thumb, index finger and little finger. Similar to symbols in metal music.

Among the thousands of Ganjar-Mahfud supporters, there was one Indonesian singer who joined, namely Once Mekel.

The former vocalist of Band Dewa 19 was present to provide encouragement to other Ganjar-Mahfud supporters.

Once also responded positively to serial number 3 Ganjar-Mahfud in the 2024 presidential election.

“This is the right serial number. Metal, Pak Ganjar is indeed metal. Metal can also be interpreted as total victory. Only Ganjar-Mahfud are worthy to lead this country,” said Once, in front of the Indonesian KPU Building, Tuesday (14/11/2023) .

Based on Suara.com’s observations, not only did they shout with joy, the supporters also held up posters that they had prepared with the number 3 written on them.

Not only that, the crowd of supporters also sang dangdut songs, the lyrics of which had been changed to the Ganjar-Mahfud narrative. The swaying of the volunteers became even more fantastic when the angkung music accompanied it.

“Number three who has it, number three who has it, number three who has it, Ganjar-Mahfud has it,” said the supporters in unison.

Even though heavy rain poured down on the area around the Indonesian KPU office, it did not dampen the enthusiasm of the volunteers.

Meanwhile, one of the young voters, Naya (17) admitted that he was optimistic that Ganjar-Mahfud could win in one round in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“Hopefully Mr. Ganjar Mahfud wins one round,” said Naya.

Presidential and vice-presidential candidates Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD show number 3 of the lottery results at the Open Plenary Meeting for the Draw and Determination of Serial Numbers for Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidate Pairs for the 2024 Election at the KPU Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

As a young voter, Naya considers Ganjar-Mahfud to be the ideal pair capable of leading this country.

“We young people will definitely support Pak Ganjar and Pak Mahfud. For the sake of making Indonesia more advanced,” he said.

“This is really fitting, as we expected. Anyway, Ganjar Mahfud won a total of one round,” he added.