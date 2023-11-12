Suara.com – In the last two days, two PDIP leaders have expressed their opinions regarding the 2024 elections and the controversy over the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates. The two are presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo and the General Chair of the PDI-P, Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Both Megawati and Ganjar, since the controversy over the Constitutional Court’s decision, have not given many firm statements. Especially Megawati, she hasn’t appeared in front of the media for a long time.

Statements regarding the Constitutional Court’s decision and the results of the decision of the Constitutional Court Honorary Council (MKMK) mostly came from the mouths of other elites from the PDIP and its coalition party, namely the PPP.

However, in two days, namely Saturday (11/11/2023) and Sunday (12/11/2023), Ganjar and Megawati took turns issuing special statements.

By uploading a video to his Instagram account, Ganjar admitted that he was confused and disturbed by the dynamics of the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“I was lost in monitoring recent developments regarding political conditions after the MKMK verdict. I tried to be quiet for a moment, I reflected on the future of this nation. I observed, word by word, the sentences of the verdict which became the considerations and basis of the MK Honorary Council. “From there I became increasingly restless and disturbed,” said Ganjar as quoted by Suara.com.

He also questioned, why can serious ethical violations escape and occur in constitutional institutions?

“Why can a decision from a process with serious ethical violations just pass, is there any form of legal accountability to the people,” he said.

“Why are decisions with ethical issues, where ethics is the basis of the law, still used as a reference in our country. Why does the law look so dazzling that it hurts the eyes, so that we the people find it very difficult to understand its light,” he continued.

He admitted that he was speaking as part of the people who were anxious to see democracy and justice being destroyed.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, he said, MKMK had conveyed its decision. According to him, the MKMK has proven that the highest constitutional institution of the Republic of Indonesia still upholds the spirit of Indonesian democracy, it still has a very long way to go.

Not only that, he hopes that Indonesia’s future can be built on a foundation based on the nation’s noble values ​​without any tendencies that harm democracy and justice.

“We, the current generation, have a historical responsibility, whether we will sacrifice Indonesia’s long history in the future, my answer is no. We will ensure a clear history ensuring democracy and justice forever. Silence is not an option, dreams dreamed alone will only become “Dreams. The dreams we want together are a reality,” he added.

Megawati’s speech

PDIP General Chairperson (Ketum) Megawati Soekarnoputri. (ANTARA/Fikri Yusuf)

A day later, namely on Sunday (12/11/2023), it was the turn of the General Chair of the PDI-P, Megawati Soekarnoputri, to express her thoughts. In his political speech, he considered the decision of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) as a “bright light” amidst the darkness of democracy.

“Brothers and sisters, the decision of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court has provided a bright light in the midst of the darkness of democracy. The MKMK’s decision is proof that the strength of morals, political truth and common sense politics remains strong even in the face of manipulation of constitutional law,” said Megawati via her YouTube account. PDI Perjuangan.

One of the MKMK’s decisions was to remove Constitutional Justice Anwar Usman as Chairman of the Constitutional Court.

Megawati also expressed concern about the decision-making by the Constitutional Court which resulted in the trial of a number of constitutional judges by the MKMK, even though the constitution is an institution of national and state life that must be followed as strictly as possible.

“The Constitution is not only obeyed as a written basic law. But the constitution must have a spirit. It represents the will, determination and ideals regarding how the state governance structure is structured and managed as well as possible as envisioned by the founding fathers of the nation ,” he said.

The daughter of the First President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir Soekarno, said that the Constitutional Court should maintain the good name and authority of the constitution, instead of making decisions that conflict with the constitution.

“From its name alone, the Constitutional Court should be very authoritative, have a very heavy and important task, to represent all Indonesian people in safeguarding the constitution and democracy,” said Megawati.

Not only that, Megawati also talked about election fraud. He also invited the public to monitor the election process so that fraud does not occur at every stage.

“Don’t let the recent election fraud appear to be starting to happen again. Use your right to vote with the guidance of your conscience,” said Megawati.

He emphasized that democratic elections, which are honest, fair, direct, general, free and secret, must be carried out without exception.

According to him, guarding and upholding democracy is an obligation as a citizen of the nation, and is even an obligation for every child of the country and nation to prevent arbitrariness.

“That’s why we continue to hold tightly to the spirit of reform. Don’t forget, continue to guard democracy based on conscience. Don’t be afraid to speak out, don’t be afraid to have an opinion, as long as everything remains rooted in the will of the people. Continue to guard and uphold democracy!” he said again.

Not only that, Mega also reminded people that people’s sovereignty should continue to be upheld and that legal manipulation should not occur.

“Legal engineering must not happen again. Law must be a tool that presents the truth. Law must be a tool for realizing justice. Law must be a tool for protecting the entire nation and state of Indonesia,” he added.