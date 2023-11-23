According to the most recent data, in Italy more than 79% of people with disabilities declare that they do not carry out significant social participation activities and say they are little or not at all satisfied with the quality of their free time, and this is where Gaming for All. Added to this is a substantial digital accessibility gap: only 59% of people with disabilities with mild or moderate limitations have access to the Internet and the percentage decreases to 36% for people with severe limitations.

It was born in this scenario “Videogames and eSports accessible for all” an initiative to study and test assistive technologies for video gaming, created by the ASPHI Onlus Foundation and the FightTheStroke Foundation, with the support of the Lenovo Foundation and the Mazzola Foundationwhich involved people with different disabilities, families, associations and rehabilitation workers, in the discovery of assistive tools that allow children, teenagers and adults to play and participate.

The initiative took place in five stages across the national territory, involving over fifty people with disabilities, mostly children between 6 and 13 years of age with encouraging results for learning, well-being and participation. Lenovo will also be present at Milan GamesWeek.



