GAME publishes the rankings of the best-selling games for October 2023 on its website and physical stores, both generally and by platform.

October was a great month for video games, with exclusives to the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder underpinning a historic year.

We also do not forget Sonic Superstars, Lords of the Fallen and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, titles that have performed at a good level, and the same thing happens with the Metal Gear Solid compilation.

But the king is still the king. If you remember, in September EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game in GAME, an achievement that he has repeated over so many competitors.

We share them below GAME’s best-selling game rankings during the past month of October 2023at a general level and by platforms.

The best-selling games of October on GAME

EA Sports FC 24 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Assassin’s Creed Mirage Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 Fortnite pack Transformers Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption Sonic Superstars Lords of the Fallen

Best seller on PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Assassin’s Creed Mirage EA Sports FC 24 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 Lords of the Fallen Grand Theft Auto V Lords of the Fallen Fortnite Pack de Transformers The Witcher 3 EA Sports UFC 5

Best seller on PS4

EA Sports FC 24 Assassin´s Creed Mirage Grand Theft Auto V Fortnite Pack de Transformers Red Dead Redemption II Red Dead Redemption Hogwarts Legacy Immortals Fenyx Rising Mortal Kombat 11 F1 23

Best seller on Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Fortnite Pack de Transformers Detective Pikachu El Regreso Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Red Dead Redemption Sonic Superstars Minecraft

Best sellers on Nintendo eShop

Pokémon Escarlata o Púrpura Expansion Pass Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pase de Pistas Extra Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise Super Smash Bros Ultimate – Steve & Alex Challenger Pack Super Smash Bros Ultimate – Terry Bogard Challenger Pack Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Pokémon Espada ó Escudo Expansion Pass Super Smash Bros Ultimate – Kazuya Challenger Pack Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass Super Smash Bros Ultimate – Pyra & Mythra Challenger Pack

Best seller on Xbox

EA Sports FC 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Forza Motorsport Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Lords of the Fallen Fortnite Pack Transformers The Witcher 3 CyberPunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption II Sonic Superstars

Best sellers on Xbox Live

EA SPORTS FC 24 Points – Varios importes Tarjetas saldo GTA V – Varios importes Minecraft – Minecoins Pack – Varios importes NBA 2K24 VC Points – Varios importes Braid Xbox 360 (compatible Xbox One / Xbox Series) Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition Assassin´S Creed Valhalla Season Pass Pac-Man Ce Dx+ Xbox 360 (compatible Xbox One / Xbox Series) Defense Grid Xbox 360 (compatible Xbox One / Xbox Series) Forza Horizon 5: Deluxe Edition

Best seller in PC hardware

Razer Kraken Lite Gaming Headphones KROM Kopa Gaming Headphones MSI Immerse GH20 Gaming Headphones GAME SP220 2.0 Bluetooth RGB Speakers Gaming Pack Trust GXT 845 Tural Keyboard + Multicolor LED Mouse Razer BlackShark V2 RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse GAME MX122W GAME GP220 USB Controller

Best seller on PC

EA Sports FC 24 Total War Pharaoh Starfield Battlefield 2042 Cities Skylines 2 Star Wars Jedi Survivor The Sims 4: Cozy Environment Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Need For Speed ​​Unbound The Sims 4 Growing as a Family Expansion Pack

Best sellers in figures and merchandising

LEGO Minifigura Marvel 2023 Gashapon Dragon Ball Super DB 18 Gashapon Hugcot Chainsaw Man Figura POP Pokemon: Lapras Figura POP DragonBall Goku & Nimbus Figura Pop Black Clover: Asta Figura POP Pokemon: Growlithe Figura POP Animation Attack On Titan Eren Jager Figura POP Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Child 10″ Gashapon Hunter x Hunter: Hugcot

Best seller in board games

Minecraft Card Game Billiards Portable Board Game 1,000 KM Mario Kart Risk Classic Cluedo Harry Potter POP Puzzle Stranger Things Upside Down Mortal Tram Cluedo Classic Monopoly Spider-man Unlock! Miniadventures: In Search of Cabrakan

The best seller in cinema

Transformers Rise of the Beasts Spider-Man Crossing the Multiverse Nightmare Before Christmas Mission Impossible: Mortal Sentence (Part 1) Elemental Barbie Flash Super Mario Bros – The Movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – The Original Movies Carlitos and Snoopy – The Movie

Best sellers in manga and comics

If you’re curious, you can take a look at previous GAME sales rankings in 2023: best-selling in September, best-selling in August, and best-selling in July.

Did you expect to see EA Sports FC 24 at the top? It had two great competitors in front of it, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but the soccer simulator has once again broken all records in GAME.