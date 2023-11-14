The RTX 40 series came to be crowned as the most powerful in the graphics card market, with the 4090 RTX 4090 as its flagship product. GPU that is in fact considered the most powerful in the industry, which a Reddit user hilariously wanted to prove, but not in the way you think, since it turned an ASUS ROG 4090 into a fully functional skateboard.

And as we know who are users of social networks like TIkTok or Instagram, where we spend several minutes or hours a day watching videos to brighten the day (and life), it is very common for certain people to look for the best way to go viral by uploading some funny reel or tiktok. This is what this user named Ashley Said is definitely achieving, by “sacrificing” an RTX 4090 to create this skateboard and gain views to her post.

As can be seen in the Reddit publication, Ashley demonstrated how resistant the plastic structure of this RTX 4090 ASUS ROG is, saying that for its manufacture, they made holes to locate the axles and wheels, to then receive several kilos on top and be able to function. And just in case your gamer heart was being destroyed by seeing how someone used one of these cards, which are quite expensive, to create a viral, we tell you that he assured that it was a card that could not be repaired or that in gamers terms, she was very dead.

The publication has had several funny responses, including those who ask how many frames the skate test is running at and are told “900, easy” or “if they exceed 22 fps, the speed will start to oscillate” or commenting that “The driver also seems to be working well.” In addition to others who suggest activating DLSS 3.5 to make the skate go faster and offer suggestions for RGB.

