As in any area of ​​daily life, there are hundreds of homemade tips on how, for example, to fix something with objects or materials found in our home. Something that technology is no stranger to, such as in PC hardware repair, since for years there has been a myth that defective hard drives can be revived by putting them in the freezer. A theory that a Reddit user has tried to verify with the following results.

In case you have never read or heard of this, I tell you that the ancient “freezer trick” involves placing the storage unit in an airtight plastic bag and then in the freezer of the refrigerator. After a few hours, the cold supposedly contracts the metal enough to allow the hard drive’s disks to spin again in some cases. “Freezing” technique that would generally be used when certain components of the hard drive, such as bearings, are defective, so it can be useful for certain damages, although only temporarily.

PC Gamer Tries the “Freezer Trick”

As we anticipated, a PC gamer recounted his experience using this trick on Reddit, saying that his HDD stopped working and unfortunately, this happened shortly after the warranty expired. According to the user, there was some type of electronic alarm coming from the unit. For this reason, he decided to put the hard drive in the freezer, as this trick supposedly helps make the drive usable again for a short period.

But spoiler alert, the trick did not help him, since now he has not managed to revive his hard drive. Information that he has provided through three short updates to his original post, stating that after 3 hours, the beeping was still heard, and after further testing, the hard drive still did not work again.

A technique that is not worth it, according to specialists

The trick has remained an “urban myth” for a long time among the gaming community, as well as in the PC repair community. And although there are hundreds of people who claim (many of us do not believe them) that the technique works, several Experts advise NOT to put a hard drive in the freezer. This is because sudden changes in temperature can cause the components to contract, which could cause irreversible damage.

A PCWorld post explains that modern hard drives are designed so that the “freezer trick” no longer works. In modern discs, the distance between the head and the disc is less than 10 nanometers. Additionally, it is important to note that condensation can form on the inside of the hard drive if you are not careful, even if it is placed in an airtight bag.

