In this hyperconnected world, we have reached a point where we pay for everything online. This implies that we must ensure that we protect our data, such as security keys, so as not to suffer theft. Something that was surely done by a player whose card details were stolen anyway, which was used to make purchases on the PlayStation Network. But this robbery was carried out by his neighbor, whom he invited to enjoy a moment of video games at his home.

This is an event that occurred in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, where a subject named Marcos Alessandro Rodríguez Cañas found an unusual way to obtain the details of his victim’s debit card. This peculiar incident developed when, on April 28, 2022, the victim extended an invitation to the defendant to enjoy an afternoon of games at his house. Unusual thief who was captured by the National Civil Police (PNC) for the crime of theft by computer means, for which he was later taken to a Court of Justice.

According to information provided by local media, while the two were sharing what seemed like a pleasant time playing video games, in a moment of distraction, Rodríguez managed to appropriate the victim’s bank card data, triggering a series of purchases on the PlayStation Network. And during the hearing of the case, more details about the incident were clarified.

Photography by Marcos Rodríguez Cañas – via Judicial Centers of San Salvador

The first payment, which occurred on April 29 of that year, amounted to only $19.99, according to information provided by the court. But the victim, upon noticing the unauthorized transactions, requested a statement from her savings account from the bank. The report detailed that more than 100 transactions were carried out for a total of $11,849.29 within the video game platform. In an unusual resolution, the Court authorized conciliation between both parties, where Rodríguez promised to return the money within a period of four months. Once restitution of funds is complete, the case will be closed.

Photo of the accused and the evidence – via Judicial Centers of San Salvador

A fact that can be seen as quite funny for many players, but if there had not been a complaint and corresponding judicial resolution, it could have ended in something quite damaging due to the high sum of money stolen. Which leads us to recommend that you always be careful not only with your banking and application passwords, having two-step verification activated, but also that you should be attentive to when and where your data is stored. But above all and as in this particular case, in front of whom.

