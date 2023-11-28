Luke Farritor, a 21-year-old university student, won a prize of $40,000 after creating an artificial intelligence with an NVIDIA card to decipher a word from the Herculaneum scrolls, which contain valuable information about the Roman Empire.

A little history, during the year 79 AD, the volcano Vesuvius erupted and that caused the ancient Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum to be buried in piles of rock, lava and ash. The Herculean scrolls are ancient texts that were rescued, but they are completely charred and for years attempts have been made to decipher their contents, which could contain information about the two cities. For this reason, Nat Friendman created the ‘Vesuvius Challenge’, a competition that will award prizes to those who can develop algorithms that allow reading what it contained.

Farritor used the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 card, which currently costs $110 and is 6 years old, so it is considered obsolete and is no longer capable of running modern-day games. He developed a machine learning program that would identify the patterns within the scrolls.

Thanks to that he was able to decipher the word “πορφυρας” (or porphyras), which means purple or purple dye that they used in clothing. With this discovery, he was awarded the amount of 40 thousand dollars, which could be more if he manages to decipher more words in the ash remains.

To give you an idea of ​​how complicated it was to do this, in the following image you can see the state of the scrolls, which cannot be opened because it would cause them to turn into dust. That’s why they use high-resolution X-ray x-rays and technology to see the scrolls from the inside.

The milestone was shared by the official NVIDIA website as a way to highlight the technology with which its graphics cards are designed. For his part, Farritor will continue investigating to continue deciphering words that will help discover more details about the history of Rome. “I think anything that comes to light about that period in human history is going to be important.”

