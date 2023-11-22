Gameplay trailer for South Park: Snow Day, the cooperative snowball fight game with 3D graphics that goes on sale in 2024 on all platforms.

The new South Park video game, announced last summer, shows a new gameplay trailer, in line with the cold of autumn. South Park: Snow Day departs from the other games in the series by offering a 3D multiplayer experience.

From South Park Digital Studios, the division that collaborated with Ubisoft on popular RPGs such as Rearguard in Danger, now comes this game, which will publish THQ Nordic.

This game, now with three-dimensional graphics, focuses on multiplayer, in battles where you can play with four players (or with AI controlled allies) in snowball battles, when a snowfall of epic proportions hits the quiet town .

South Park: Snow Day recreates the fantasy that every child wants to live

Cartman, Stan, Kyle y Kenny will live in South Park Snow Day the fantasy that every child has ever dreamed of: a snowball fight. Here, we will have to free the entire town from strange invaders who have caused the closure of the school… but also of the entire town.

For the first time, a South Park game is focused on cooperative. We have a variety of weapons and melee and ranged attacks, all using snow.

The game will have an original story with a campaign mode (hopefully long) that will include final bosses, although we hope it will also be very replayable. At the moment, they have not said anything about competitive modes, they focus on cooperative.

South Park Snow Day It is in development for PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC and will be released in 2024, at a price of 29.99 euros.

What do you think of the idea of ​​a snowball fight game? And its 3D graphics? It’s certainly a change from Ubisoft’s RPG games, The Stick of Truth and The Endanger, which looked almost as good as the series…