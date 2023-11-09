One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.
Europa
Also physically for Switch
Dreamworks All-Star Kart Racing
Jumanji: Wild Adventures
Let’s Sing 2024
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Spells & Secrets
eShop the Switch
AAA Pro Clock 2023
Adventure World: Around the World
Amabilly
Arcade Archives Shao-Lin’s Road
ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross
Bem Feito
Berzerk: Recharged
Bob the Elementalist
Burnout
Catan: Console Edition
Cobalt Core
Dragon Wings
Draw and Go
Ebenezer and the Invisible World
Erogods: Olympus
Excessive Trim
Farmer Bundle
Flooded
Football Manager 2024 Touch
ForRace GT2D
Grace of Letoile
Hot Love Dreams: Classic Hentai Logic Puzzle
Internet Cafe Mini Games 10 in 1
One Night: Burlesque
PAWfectly Designed
Pixel Game Maker Series Project Nosferatu
Prison Break: Jail Escape Simulator
Radio Cars
Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator
Risk of Rain Returns
Salt and Sacrifice
Sanabi
Smash Balls
Super Double Dragon
Virche Evermore: ErroR Salvation
War Zone Soldier: Battle Royale Shooter
What the Golf
White Wings
Demos for Switch
Reservations on Switch
America
Also physically for Switch
Air Twister – $24.99 (available November 10) Hogwarts Legacy – $59.99 (available November 14) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – $49.99 Spells & Secrets – $29.99 Super Crazy Rhythm Castle – $39.99 (available November 14)
eShop the Switch
Astral Ascent – $24.99 (available November 14) ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross – $12.99 Bem Feito – $14.99 Berzerk: Recharged – $9.99 Bob the Elementalist – $4.99 (available November 10) Burning Secrets: A Bara Visual Novel – $4.99 ( available November 10) Catan: Console Edition – $19.99 Claire: Extended Cut – $14.99 (available November 10) Cooking Arena – 8 in 1 Edition – $6.49 Double Dragon Advance – $6.99 Dragon Wings – $14.99 Erogods: Olympus – $7.30 Flooded – $12.99 Football Manager 2024 Touch – $49.99 Internet Cafe Mini Games 10 in 1 – $7.99 KarmaZoo – $9.99 (available November 14) Lily in Puzzle World – $4.99 (available November 15) Paper io 2: Animals Edition – $5.99 PAWfectly Designed – $19.99 PeopleWillMoney – $4.50 (available November 11) Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator – $9.99 (available November 10) Prison Break: Jail Escape Simulator – $9.99 Radio Cars – $0.99 Rogue Glitch Ultra – $11.99 (available November 14) Sakura Alien 2 – $9.99 (available November 10) Seven Spirits – $9.99 Slaughter: The Lost Outpost – $7.50 (available November 10) Smash Balls – $0.99 Spirittea – $19.99 (available November 13) Super Double Dragon – $6.99 The great battle of Shark Monkey Squirrel Dinossaur Bird Bee – $9.99 The Trotties Adventure – $14.99 (available November 10) Urban Flow Diamond Edition – $16.99 Village Tycoon: Farm City Simulator – $9.99 (available November 10) War Zone Soldier: Battle Royale Shooter – $9.99 Zombies Rising Dawn – $9.99
DLC de Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Extra Track Pass Delivery 6
