One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):

Europa

Also physically for Switch

Dreamworks All-Star Kart Racing

Jumanji: Wild Adventures

Let’s Sing 2024

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Spells & Secrets

eShop the Switch

AAA Pro Clock 2023

Adventure World: Around the World

Amabilly

Arcade Archives Shao-Lin’s Road

ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross

Bem Feito

Berzerk: Recharged

Bob the Elementalist

Burnout

Catan: Console Edition

Cobalt Core

Dragon Wings

Draw and Go

Ebenezer and the Invisible World

Erogods: Olympus

Excessive Trim

Farmer Bundle

Flooded

Football Manager 2024 Touch

ForRace GT2D

Grace of Letoile

Hot Love Dreams: Classic Hentai Logic Puzzle

Internet Cafe Mini Games 10 in 1

One Night: Burlesque

PAWfectly Designed

Pixel Game Maker Series Project Nosferatu

Prison Break: Jail Escape Simulator

Radio Cars

Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator

Risk of Rain Returns

Salt and Sacrifice

Sanabi

Smash Balls

Super Double Dragon

Virche Evermore: ErroR Salvation

War Zone Soldier: Battle Royale Shooter

What the Golf

White Wings

Demos for Switch

Reservations on Switch

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more

America

Also physically for Switch

Air Twister – $24.99 (available November 10) Hogwarts Legacy – $59.99 (available November 14) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – $49.99 Spells & Secrets – $29.99 Super Crazy Rhythm Castle – $39.99 (available November 14)

eShop the Switch

Astral Ascent – ​​$24.99 (available November 14) ATV Monster Racing Simulator Rally Cross – $12.99 Bem Feito – $14.99 Berzerk: Recharged – $9.99 Bob the Elementalist – $4.99 (available November 10) Burning Secrets: A Bara Visual Novel – $4.99 ( available November 10) Catan: Console Edition – $19.99 Claire: Extended Cut – $14.99 (available November 10) Cooking Arena – 8 in 1 Edition – $6.49 Double Dragon Advance – $6.99 Dragon Wings – $14.99 Erogods: Olympus – $7.30 Flooded – $12.99 Football Manager 2024 Touch – $49.99 Internet Cafe Mini Games 10 in 1 – $7.99 KarmaZoo – $9.99 (available November 14) Lily in Puzzle World – $4.99 (available November 15) Paper io 2: Animals Edition – $5.99 PAWfectly Designed – $19.99 PeopleWillMoney – $4.50 (available November 11) Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator – $9.99 (available November 10) Prison Break: Jail Escape Simulator – $9.99 Radio Cars – $0.99 Rogue Glitch Ultra – $11.99 (available November 14) Sakura Alien 2 – $9.99 (available November 10) Seven Spirits – $9.99 Slaughter: The Lost Outpost – $7.50 (available November 10) Smash Balls – $0.99 Spirittea – $19.99 (available November 13) Super Double Dragon – $6.99 The great battle of Shark Monkey Squirrel Dinossaur Bird Bee – $9.99 The Trotties Adventure – $14.99 (available November 10) Urban Flow Diamond Edition – $16.99 Village Tycoon: Farm City Simulator – $9.99 (available November 10) War Zone Soldier: Battle Royale Shooter – $9.99 Zombies Rising Dawn – $9.99

DLC de Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Extra Track Pass Delivery 6

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more

What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.

